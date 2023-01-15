PM PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, the Swing Sisters

to

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Grammy winning musicians Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer join forces with gypsy jazz violinist Nataly Merezhuk and upright bassist Zoë Jorgenson to perform swing music of every description. From the luscious vocal harmonies of the Boswell Sisters to genre bending Western Swing to Les Paul & Mary Ford classics, and the fiery hot licks of Django Reinhardt, The Swing Sisters will swing, rock and knock your socks off. Get tickets at https://www.creativecauldron.org/passport-23.html

Info

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - PM PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, the Swing Sisters - 2023-01-15 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - PM PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, the Swing Sisters - 2023-01-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - PM PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, the Swing Sisters - 2023-01-15 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - PM PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, the Swing Sisters - 2023-01-15 19:00:00 ical
BOV-23 Vote

Events

View more
Newsletter-Nov/Dec

Most Popular