PM PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, the Swing Sisters

Grammy winning musicians Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer join forces with gypsy jazz violinist Nataly Merezhuk and upright bassist Zoë Jorgenson to perform swing music of every description. From the luscious vocal harmonies of the Boswell Sisters to genre bending Western Swing to Les Paul & Mary Ford classics, and the fiery hot licks of Django Reinhardt, The Swing Sisters will swing, rock and knock your socks off. Get tickets at https://www.creativecauldron.org/passport-23.html