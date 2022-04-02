Plant history in your garden.. In our second annual plant sale, we are offering historic and heirloom varieties from the riverside garden restoration project. Don’t miss this chance to take home a bit of the Gunston Hall garden.. As a bonus, every plant comes with an 18th-century recipe.

Each Saturday from April 2 to May 7, you may purchase vegetables, flowers, and herbs. The sale runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or until that week’s selection of plants is gone. Arrive early for the best choice!

Come often, as each weekend you will find a different assortment of plants. Over the course of the sale you will be able to buy vegetables, including collards, kale, lettuce, peppers, and tomatoes. Plus, don’t miss rare herbs and flowers popular in the 18th century.