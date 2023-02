Step back into the Golden Age of piracy as Riverwalk Landing and the Watermen's Museum are invaded by seafaring marauders! Landlubbers of all ages are invited to visit the Historic Yorktown waterfront to learn lessons and legends from pirates’ lives in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Enjoy live blacksmith demonstrations and fun for lads and lasses of all ages. Explore a pirate encampment, sing along to sea shanties, take part in a town-wide treasure hunt, and witness exciting cannon demonstrations.