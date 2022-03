As we commemorate Women’s History Month, join us for an interview with Dan Caughey, Curator at the U.S. Army Quartermaster Museum, who will describe a new exhibit on “Army Subsistence” and discuss the role of Army women pioneers serving in food support roles from World War II to the 1970s.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xAjncZJuRRKg_8ONiVRq6w

Short link: https://bit.ly/3sf85Fm