Pints for Preservation Pub Cralw

Our annual “Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl” is back with our fall 2022 event. RVPF is partnering for the first time with the Blue Ridge Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). The pub crawl is a fun way to learn more about Roanoke’s historic landscape while helping both organizations raise money to further their missions of preserving the valley’s most important architectural and cultural icons.

RVPF and AIA representatives will be at local bars and breweries in downtown Roanoke stamping pub crawl passes and handing out swag from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Compete for prizes by completing a fun history-themed scavenger hunt featuring questions about people and places important to Roanoke’s past! No cell phone surfing for answers allowed.

Participants proceed at their own pace and in their own order after checking in at the Hotel Roanoke’s Lobby Bar to pick up their pub crawl swag and sign a liability waiver.

Only participants wearing their event buttons will qualify for drink and food specials at each establishment on the pub crawl. (No purchase is required to receive a stamp or answer trivia questions.)

End your pub crawl by 5:00 p.m. at Martin’s where you will turn in your scavenger hunt answers.

Teams participating can choose to dress in historical fashion–“dress your decade”–and will receive one free scavenger hunt answer to give them a leg up!

Prizes include a dinner at the Hotel Roanoke and a night’s stay at Liberty Trust. RVPF and AIA hosts will tally the scores and results will be announced soon after.