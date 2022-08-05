The Front Desk and River Bliss Events & Rentals presents Picnics in the Park! We are so excited to partner together on this event series to offer your very own picnic set-up in the Warsaw Town Park from 4-7PM on Friday's starting July 29th!

Picnic areas can accommodate 2-10 people! Plan a date night, parents night out, or a fun family evening out!

Due to limited seating, a $25 ticket per person will reserve your seat! Each ticket will include choice of personal picnic area, non-alcoholic spritzers, & charcuterie board.

An on-site photographer (B. Vivids Photography) will be present if you’d like to capture your night together!

Donations + 10% of all ticket sales will be going towards our friends across the river in Tappahannock!

Event Dates to Include: July 29th, August 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th, September 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th from 4-7pm.