Join us for Pet Connect with the Richmond SPCA! Chanel Moses, Coordinator of Humane Education, will lead this series on the third Thursday of each month at our Chesterfield Museum, from 10am-11am. Each month’s topic will focus on how you and your little ones can safely interact with an unknown dog. The SPCA will bring handouts and a trained, chill pup for kiddos to meet and pet! Free with museum admission.