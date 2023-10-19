Performance: Vox Luminis

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$25-$65, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

One project, one objective, one path: introduce today's audiences to early vocal music, passionately conveying its quintessence and touching the light through the voice.

Renowned Belgian early music vocal and instrumental ensemble Vox Luminis is defined by its unique sound, appealing as much through the personality of each timbre as it does through the color and the uniformity of the voices. Experience the ensemble’s luminous and rich tones in an evening of Bach’s sacred, brilliant, and dazzling early cantatas.

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/vox-luminis.html