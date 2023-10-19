Performance: Vox Luminis

to

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$25-$65, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

One project, one objective, one path: introduce today's audiences to early vocal music, passionately conveying its quintessence and touching the light through the voice.

Renowned Belgian early music vocal and instrumental ensemble Vox Luminis is defined by its unique sound, appealing as much through the personality of each timbre as it does through the color and the uniformity of the voices. Experience the ensemble’s luminous and rich tones in an evening of Bach’s sacred, brilliant, and dazzling early cantatas.

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/vox-luminis.html

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance, This & That
5402311983
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Performance: Vox Luminis - 2023-10-19 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Performance: Vox Luminis - 2023-10-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Performance: Vox Luminis - 2023-10-19 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Performance: Vox Luminis - 2023-10-19 19:30:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
Newsletter-June23

Most Popular