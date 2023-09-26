Performance: "The Book of Life"

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$30, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Rwandan writer and activist Odile Gakire “Kiki” Katese takes to the stage with Ingoma Nshya, the Women Drummers of Rwanda, for new theatre project The Book of Life, a deeply moving perspective on life, loss, and recovery. The performance is filled with personal letters, stirring shadow puppetry, and joyous live drumming from eight professional percussionists. At a time when the world is racked with disharmonies, hatred, and struggle, The Book of Life offers hope.

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/book-of-life.html