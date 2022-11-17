Performance: Soweto Gospel Choir

SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR

"Hope: It's Been a Long Time Coming"

Thursday, November 17, 2022, 7:30 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Resounding with sheer jubilation, three-time Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir brings Hope: It's Been a Long Time Coming, a program celebrating American and South African artists associated with struggles for civil rights and social justice throughout their countries’ complex histories. From South African freedom songs to the music of Aretha Franklin, Harry Belafonte, and Mahalia Jackson, to traditional African gospel and spirituals, Soweto brings audiences to their feet.

Through its earthy rhythms, rich harmonies, brilliant costumes, and infectious spirit, the awe-inspiring 20-member ensemble thrills audiences worldwide with performances that uplift the soul. This unforgettable evening starts with a rousing program of some of the South African freedom songs that inspired the choir’s song, Rainbow Nation, then moves to selections from the United States with beautiful and heartfelt renditions of the music of the civil rights movement, featuring works by legendary artists including Billie Holiday, James Brown, Otis Redding, Curtis Mayfield, and the one and only Aretha Franklin.