Performance: Sonny Miles

Guest Curator Shirlette Ammons reflects on why she selected Sonny Miles: "I first heard the music of Sonny Miles (government name, Jordan Williams), while cutting the grass overrunning my backyard. His voice, equal parts Marvin and Donnie, swept me up like the soft, torrential outer bands of a hurricane. Sonny belts a wisdom beyond his 20-somethings, seamlessly synthesizing modern hip-hop textures with old school R&B sensibilities. His lyrics contain observations, rich with the lives of others. Raleighwood Hills — a song on which his guest verse is the highlight — landed on President Obama's legendary summer playlist in 2019, acknowledging the staggering musical gift of Carolina’s newest soul-stirring son."

This performance is part of "Up 86," a trio of spring performances is the culmination of a new collaboration between the Moss Arts Center and North Carolina artist Shirlette Ammons, who is serving as the center’s first independent guest performing arts curator. Ammons brings a new perspective to the center’s lineup, creating a focus on Black Southern artists who effortlessly cross genres and revitalize time-honored music traditions.

Friday, April 14, 2023, 8 PM

$15 general admission | $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

For more information, please visit our website: https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/sonny-miles.html