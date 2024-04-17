Performance: "Small Island, Big Song"

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$20-$55, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

The musicians in Small Island, Big Song would tell you that the ocean does not divide their island homes. It connects them. In this inspiring multimedia concert confronting climate change, artists from Pacific and Indian Ocean nations unite to blend traditions and create music celebrating the ways we are all connected. The result is a breathtakingly beautiful sound made by those who sing for the seas.

Framed in a theatrical narrative amongst panoramic visuals of the artist’s homelands, the audience experiences a musical journey across the breadth and into the soul of the island nations, meeting an ancient seafaring ancestry and addressing the impacts of climate crisis head on.

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/small-island-big-song.html