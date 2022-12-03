Performance: Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

to

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

ROANOKE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

"Holiday Pops Spectacular"

Saturday, December 3, 2021, 4 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

Category A $75 | Category B $60 | Category C $40

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Presented in partnership with the New River Valley Friends of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

A much-anticipated holiday music tradition and audience favorite returns to the Moss. Gather your friends and family and savor the spirit of the holidays as the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra fills the theatre with music and cheer with its Holiday Pops Spectacular program. This merry musical program is for audiences of all ages.

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Performance: Roanoke Symphony Orchestra - 2022-12-03 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Performance: Roanoke Symphony Orchestra - 2022-12-03 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Performance: Roanoke Symphony Orchestra - 2022-12-03 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Performance: Roanoke Symphony Orchestra - 2022-12-03 16:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular