Performance: Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

ROANOKE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

"Holiday Pops Spectacular"

Saturday, December 3, 2021, 4 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

Category A $75 | Category B $60 | Category C $40

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Presented in partnership with the New River Valley Friends of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

A much-anticipated holiday music tradition and audience favorite returns to the Moss. Gather your friends and family and savor the spirit of the holidays as the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra fills the theatre with music and cheer with its Holiday Pops Spectacular program. This merry musical program is for audiences of all ages.