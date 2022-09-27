Performance: Redman · Mehldau · McBride · Blade

REDMAN · MEHLDAU · MCBRIDE · BLADE
"A MoodSwing Reunion"
Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 7:30 PM
Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre
Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20
$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under
Joshua Redman, saxophones
Brad Mehldau, piano
Christian McBride, bass
Brian Blade, drums
Celebrated tenor saxophonist and composer Joshua Redman introduced his first permanent band with his 1994 album, MoodSwing, an astonishing collection by precociously talented musicians who would rapidly establish themselves as creative beacons. After years of individual triumphs, the original group reunited in 2020 on RoundAgain — with Redman, pianist Brad Mehldau, bassist Christian McBride, and drummer Brian Blade — for an unforgettable performance of new material alongside signature work.