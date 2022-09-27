Performance: Redman · Mehldau · McBride · Blade

REDMAN · MEHLDAU · MCBRIDE · BLADE

"A MoodSwing Reunion"

Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 7:30 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Joshua Redman, saxophones

Brad Mehldau, piano

Christian McBride, bass

Brian Blade, drums

Celebrated tenor saxophonist and composer Joshua Redman introduced his first permanent band with his 1994 album, MoodSwing, an astonishing collection by precociously talented musicians who would rapidly establish themselves as creative beacons. After years of individual triumphs, the original group reunited in 2020 on RoundAgain — with Redman, pianist Brad Mehldau, bassist Christian McBride, and drummer Brian Blade — for an unforgettable performance of new material alongside signature work.