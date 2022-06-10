Performance: Ranky Tanky- The Moss Art Center at Virginia Tech

RANKY TANKY

Friday, June 10, 2022, 7:30 PM

The Grammy Award-winning, Charleston, South Carolina-based quintet Ranky Tanky performs timeless music born from the Gullah culture of the southeastern Sea Islands. Led by the extraordinary voice of singer Quiana Parler, the group mixes African music, American gospel, and R&B, captivating audiences with lively and danceable grooves. The band’s transporting music uplifts and inspires, bringing audiences to their feet with its irresistible performances.

Ranky Tanky (a Gullah phrase for “get funky”) has also established itself as a passionate global ambassador for its local culture and community, helping to faithfully preserve the traditions originated by African Americans in the coastal South during slavery that are kept alive through the present day.

$25 general admission

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under