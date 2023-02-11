Performance: PUBLIQuartet

PUBLIQUARTET

Saturday, February 11, 2023, 7:30 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Co-sponsored by the Creativity and Innovation District Living-Learning Community, Leadership and Social Change Residential College, Residential College at West Ambler Johnston, Honors Residential Commons, Cranwell International Center, and Mozaiko Living-Learning Community

Works

Vijay Iyer: Dig the Say

Fats Waller/Curtis Stewart: Pavement Pounding Rose

MIND | THE | GAP: Improvisations on Ornette Coleman, Alice Coltrane, Ida Cox, Betty Davis, Tina Turner, and Antonín Dvořák’s American Quartet

Rhiannon Giddens: At the Purchaser's Option

For this performance, Grammy-nominated PUBLIQuartet thoughtfully ponders “What is American?” through a musical kaleidoscope of composers and diverse genres that make up America’s rich musical history. The program includes works by Vijay Iyer and Jessie Montgomery, the music of Ornette Coleman and Duke Ellington, and a reimagination of Dvořák’s American Quartet, in which the composer’s original melodies meet PUBLIQuartet’s blues, jazz, and rock-inflected improvisations.