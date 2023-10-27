Performance: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$40-$85, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

After a fervent standing ovation for its 2021 performance at the Moss, audience favorite Pink Martini brings its infectious, bubbly sounds back to Blacksburg for a celebration guaranteed to have the audience dancing in the aisles. With vintage jazz vibes, Pink Martini takes the audience on a musical trip around the world, from a samba parade in Rio to a French nightclub.

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/pink-martini-forbes.html