Performance: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$40-$85, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

After a fervent standing ovation for its 2021 performance at the Moss, audience favorite Pink Martini brings its infectious, bubbly sounds back to Blacksburg for a celebration guaranteed to have the audience dancing in the aisles. With vintage jazz vibes, Pink Martini takes the audience on a musical trip around the world, from a samba parade in Rio to a French nightclub.

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/pink-martini-forbes.html

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance, This & That
5402311983
