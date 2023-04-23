Performance: Opera Roanoke and Blacksburg Master Chorale

OPERA ROANOKE AND BLACKSBURG MASTER CHORALE

Benjamin Britten's "War Requiem"

Sunday, April 23, 2023, 4 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

Category A $75 | Category B $60 | Category C $40

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Steven White, conductor

Danielle Talamantes, soprano

Barry Banks, tenor

Weston Hurt, baritone

Opera Roanoke, Blacksburg Master Chorale, Virginia Tech Choirs, and the Georgia Boy Choir come together for a production of Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem, a harrowing and timeless work written for the reconsecration of Coventry Cathedral, which was destroyed during the Battle of Britain in World War II. Hailed as a masterpiece, Britten’s work symbolizes the senselessness of war and the importance of reconciliation.