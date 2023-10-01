Performance: Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea

to

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$25-$65, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Join Grammy-winning country and bluegrass star Kathy Mattea for an episode of Mountain Stage recorded live from the Fife Theatre. Airing on nearly 300 public radio stations across America, the radio show features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from traditional roots, folk, blues, and country to indie rock, alternative, synth pop, world music, and beyond.

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/mountain-stage-mattea.html

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance, This & That
5402311983
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Performance: Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea - 2023-10-01 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Performance: Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea - 2023-10-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Performance: Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea - 2023-10-01 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Performance: Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea - 2023-10-01 19:00:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
Newsletter-June23

Most Popular