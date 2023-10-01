Performance: Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$25-$65, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Join Grammy-winning country and bluegrass star Kathy Mattea for an episode of Mountain Stage recorded live from the Fife Theatre. Airing on nearly 300 public radio stations across America, the radio show features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from traditional roots, folk, blues, and country to indie rock, alternative, synth pop, world music, and beyond.

