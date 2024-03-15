Performance: Meshell Ndegeocello

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$25, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Traversing soul, R&B, jazz, hip-hop, and rock, Grammy winner Meshell Ndegeocello’s work is bound by the search for love, justice, respect, and resolution. The multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter has defied and redefined the expectations for women, queer artists, and Black music for over 30 years, and she remains one of few women who write the music, sing the songs, and — bass in hand — lead the band.

