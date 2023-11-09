Performance : "MEDEA on Media" by the Seongbukdong Beedoolkee Theatre

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

This Seoul, Korea-based innovative contemporary theatre company delivers a completely original take on the enduring Greek tragedy of Medea, recasting the ancient tale as a commentary on contemporary media and serving it to the audience in outrageous ways, including talk shows, action movies, Disney cartoons, and an Instagrammable yoga class. With plenty of physicality and a dash of silliness, MEDEA on Media is also clever and profound. The work is performed in Korean with English supertitles.

