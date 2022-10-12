Performance: Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral

to

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

MAKUYEIKA COLECTIVO TEATRAL

"Andares"

Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 7:30 PM

Thursday, October 13, 2022, 7:30 PM

On stage of the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre in the Street and Davis Performance Hall

Recommended for ages 14 and up

$25 general admission

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Co-sponsored by El Centro—Hispanic and Latinx Cultural and Community Center

Woven from ancestral myths, traditional music, and a three-person narrative, Andares reveals the extraordinary spirit of Mexico’s remote corners and the astonishing pathways of its humblest of inhabitants. With a live musician and inspired actors, this profound play shines a light on a range of realities — land usurpation, widespread violence, community resistance — that Indigenous people face at the crossroads of modern life and tradition. The work is performed in Spanish and Indigenous languages with English supertitles.

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Performance: Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral - 2022-10-12 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Performance: Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral - 2022-10-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Performance: Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral - 2022-10-12 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Performance: Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral - 2022-10-12 19:30:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular