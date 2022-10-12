Performance: Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral

MAKUYEIKA COLECTIVO TEATRAL

"Andares"

Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 7:30 PM

Thursday, October 13, 2022, 7:30 PM

On stage of the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre in the Street and Davis Performance Hall

Recommended for ages 14 and up

$25 general admission

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Co-sponsored by El Centro—Hispanic and Latinx Cultural and Community Center

Woven from ancestral myths, traditional music, and a three-person narrative, Andares reveals the extraordinary spirit of Mexico’s remote corners and the astonishing pathways of its humblest of inhabitants. With a live musician and inspired actors, this profound play shines a light on a range of realities — land usurpation, widespread violence, community resistance — that Indigenous people face at the crossroads of modern life and tradition. The work is performed in Spanish and Indigenous languages with English supertitles.