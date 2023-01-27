Performance: Machine de Cirque

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

MACHINE DE CIRQUE

"La Galerie"

Friday, January 27, 2023, 7:30 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

Recommended for ages 10 and up

Category A $55 | Category B $40 | Category C $25

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Seven zany acrobats and an eccentric musician take in a monochrome exhibit. With a creative spark, they set off an explosion of color. In mocking defiance of convention, these wacky and endearing characters eagerly explore an exhibition from the inside out. Dizzying feats, astonishing discoveries, poetic liberties, and a serious dose of some silly good fun come together to fuel this ode to creativity.

