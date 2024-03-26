Performance: Las Cafeteras

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

East Los Angeles Chicano indie-folk band Las Cafeteras has taken the music scene by storm with its infectious live performances, crossing many genres and borders along the way. With jaranas and requintos (Mexican ukulele-sized guitars) and the rhythmic percussion created by dancing on a wood floor, Las Cafeteras remixes roots music as modern day troubadours, combining Son Jarocho (Veracruz music style) with rock and a heaping spoonful of impassioned social justice.

