Performance: Las Cafeteras

to

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$25, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

East Los Angeles Chicano indie-folk band Las Cafeteras has taken the music scene by storm with its infectious live performances, crossing many genres and borders along the way. With jaranas and requintos (Mexican ukulele-sized guitars) and the rhythmic percussion created by dancing on a wood floor, Las Cafeteras remixes roots music as modern day troubadours, combining Son Jarocho (Veracruz music style) with rock and a heaping spoonful of impassioned social justice.

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/las-cafeteras.html

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance, This & That
5402311983
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Performance: Las Cafeteras - 2024-03-26 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Performance: Las Cafeteras - 2024-03-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Performance: Las Cafeteras - 2024-03-26 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Performance: Las Cafeteras - 2024-03-26 19:30:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
Newsletter-June23

Most Popular