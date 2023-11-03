Performance: Javon Jackson with Nikki Giovanni and Nnenna Freelon in "The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni"

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$20-$55, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

A historic collaboration between renowned poet and Virginia Tech legend Nikki Giovanni and saxophonist-composer and former Jazz Messenger Javon Jackson has yielded The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni. For this intimate jazz performance, Jackson brings his bold-toned, Trane-inspired tenor lines to bear on a series of hymns, spirituals, and gospel numbers hand-picked by Giovanni. They are joined by celebrated jazz vocalist Nnenna Freelon.

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/jackson-giovanni-freelon.html

