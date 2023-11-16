Performance: Invoke

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$20-$55, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Adding banjo, mandolin, fiddle, and voice to the string quartet, Invoke is reinventing classical music. Encompassing traditions from across America, including bluegrass, Appalachian fiddle tunes, jazz, and minimalism, the vibrant ensemble is fueled by its passion for storytelling. Weaving all of these styles together to form a unique contemporary repertoire, Invoke performs original works composed by and for the group.

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/invoke.html