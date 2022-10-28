Performance: Farruquito

"Íntimo"

Friday, October 28, 2022, 7:30 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

Category A $55 | Category B $40 | Category C $25

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

An international superstar and heir to the most renowned Gypsy* flamenco dynasty, Spanish dancer Farruquito is hailed by the New York Times as “the greatest flamenco dancer of this new century.” With a stellar cast of dancers, musicians, and vocalists, Farruquito evokes a journey through this stirring dance form full of sensations and freedom.

Farruquito has created, choreographed, and directed over 15 works since the age of 11 and has been hailed by critics and audiences alike for his prodigious artistry, incredible personality, profound poetry, and captivating beauty. His performances are powerful, raw, true expressions of pure Gypsy flamenco.