Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$15, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Using the creative moniker “Technoself,” experimental composer and percussionist Deantoni Parks blends technology, hip-hop, sampling, and electronica to create fascinating sonic experiences covering a variety of progressive styles.

Programmed by guest curator Shirlette Ammons.

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/deantoni-parks.html