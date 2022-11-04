Performance: Danish String Quartet

to

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

DANISH STRING QUARTET

Friday, November 4, 2022, 7:30 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

Category A $55 | Category B $40 | Category C $25

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Works

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in G minor, op. 20, no. 3

Franz Schubert: String Quartet in A minor, D. 804, Rosamunde

A selection of traditional folk music (arranged by the Danish String Quartet)

With a palpable warmth and spontaneity that have made it in-demand on concert stages around the world, the Grammy-nominated Danish String Quartet is known for impeccable musicianship, sophisticated artistry, exquisite clarity of ensemble, and an expressivity inextricably bound to the music. The ensemble’s in-person Moss debut includes Haydn and Schubert quartets and folk music selections.

Featuring Frederik Øland, violin; Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, violin; Asbjørn Nørgaard, viola; and Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, cello, the Danish String Quartet gives audiences the sense of hearing even treasured canon repertoire for the first time.

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Performance: Danish String Quartet - 2022-11-04 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Performance: Danish String Quartet - 2022-11-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Performance: Danish String Quartet - 2022-11-04 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Performance: Danish String Quartet - 2022-11-04 19:30:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular