Performance: Danish String Quartet

DANISH STRING QUARTET

Friday, November 4, 2022, 7:30 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

Category A $55 | Category B $40 | Category C $25

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Works

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in G minor, op. 20, no. 3

Franz Schubert: String Quartet in A minor, D. 804, Rosamunde

A selection of traditional folk music (arranged by the Danish String Quartet)

With a palpable warmth and spontaneity that have made it in-demand on concert stages around the world, the Grammy-nominated Danish String Quartet is known for impeccable musicianship, sophisticated artistry, exquisite clarity of ensemble, and an expressivity inextricably bound to the music. The ensemble’s in-person Moss debut includes Haydn and Schubert quartets and folk music selections.

Featuring Frederik Øland, violin; Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, violin; Asbjørn Nørgaard, viola; and Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, cello, the Danish String Quartet gives audiences the sense of hearing even treasured canon repertoire for the first time.