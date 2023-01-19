Performance: Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra

CONCERTO BUDAPEST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

András Keller, chief conductor, and Zoltan Fejérvári, piano

Thursday, January 19, 2023, 7:30 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

Category A $55 | Category B $40 | Category C $25

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Franz Liszt: Les Préludes (Symphonic Poem no. 3), S. 97

Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto no. 3 in E Major, Sz. 119, BB 127 (performed by pianist Zoltan Fejérvári)

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony no. 9 in E minor, op. 95, B. 178 (From the New World)

With a rich history and dynamic musicians, Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra is one of Hungary’s leading orchestras. Progressive and versatile, its musicians perform a repertoire ranging from well-loved masterpieces to new works. Its debut showcases Hungary’s most beloved composers, with Dvořák’s rousing Ninth Symphony, From the New World; Liszt’s Symphonic Poem no. 3; and Bartók’s folk-inspired Concerto no. 3, performed by pianist Zoltan Fejérvári.