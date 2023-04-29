Performance: Cécile McLorin Salvant

to

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

CÉCILE MCLORIN SALVANT

Saturday, April 29, 2023, 7:30 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

MacArthur Fellow and three-time Grammy Award winner, singer, and composer Cécile McLorin Salvant brings historical perspective, a renewed sense of drama, and a clear-eyed take on jazz standards and her own original compositions. Classically trained; steeped in jazz, blues, and folk; and drawing from musical theatre and vaudeville, Salvant embraces a wide-ranging repertoire with her rich, powerful voice, broadening the possibilities for live performance.

Info

