Performance: "Book of Mountains and Seas"

"BOOK OF MOUNTAINS AND SEAS"
Composer and librettist: Huang Ruo | Director and production design: Basil Twist
Friday, March 24, 2023, 7:30 PM
Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre
Co-commissioned by the Moss Arts Center
Recommended for ages 14 and up
Category A $55 | Category B $40 | Category C $25
$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under
Music director: Paul Hillier
Lighting design: Poe Saegusa
Featuring Ars Nova Copenhagen
A daring new music theatre work by composer Huang Ruo and puppeteer, designer, and director Basil Twist, Book of Mountains and Seas is a modern take on ancient Chinese creation myths that are relevant to our current climate change struggle, featuring the chorus of Ars Nova Copenhagen alongside massive puppets and striking lanterns. The work is sung in Mandarin with English supertitles.