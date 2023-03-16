Performance: "An Evening with Viet Thanh Nguyen"

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

"AN EVENING WITH VIET THANH NGUYEN"

Thursday, March 16, 2023, 7:30 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

Recommended for ages 14 and up

$25 general admission

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Co-sponsored by the Department of English Visiting Writer Series, with additional support from the Asian Cultural Engagement Center and Center for Refugee, Migrant, and Displacement Studies

Acclaimed author Viet Thanh Nguyen’s writing is bold, elegant, and fiercely honest. Globally reimagining what we thought we knew about the Vietnam War, his remarkable debut novel, The Sympathizer, is a New York Times best seller and winner of the Pulitzer Prize and Dayton Literary Peace Prize. Nguyen’s voice is refreshing and powerful as he urges readers to examine the legacy of that tumultuous time and its aftermath from a new perspective.

