Performance: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER

Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 7:30 PM

*Repertoire for individual nights to be announced in December.

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

Category A $75 | Category B $60 | Category C $40

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Celebrate over 60 years of unparalleled artistry when Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater comes to Blacksburg! These dancers dazzle with their technical brilliance and passionate energy, bringing audiences to their feet at every performance.

Each evening features a distinct program of new and classic works from the groundbreaking company, as well as founder Alvin Ailey’s masterpiece, Revelations. Check back here in the fall for more details about each evening's repertoire — you may want to see them both!

