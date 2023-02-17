Performance: "Akutagawa"

"AKUTAGAWA"

Friday, February 17, 2023, 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 18, 2023, 2 and 7:30 PM

On the stage of the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre in the Street and Davis Performance Hall

Recommended for ages 14 and up

$30 general admission

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Koryū Nishikawa V, co-creator, puppeteer, and puppet designer

Tom Lee, co-creator, video designer, and puppeteer

Yukio Tsuji, composer and musician

Chris Carcione, video designer

Ryugyoku Nishikawa, puppeteer

Magic abounds through tales of the supernatural presented with beautifully detailed miniature sets, extraordinary effects, and ingenious artistry. Created by Japanese master puppeteer Koryū Nishikawa V and American puppet artist Tom Lee, a new stage work uses bunraku puppets, video projection, and live music to explore the creative process of Ryūnosuke Akutagawa, one of Japan’s most important early 20th-century writers, through several of his short stories.

Known as the “father of the Japanese short story,” the author is most widely known in the West through Akira Kurosawa’s landmark film, Rashōmon, based on Akutagawa’s In the Bamboo Grove. Akutagawa is an international theatrical collaboration showcasing the limitless storytelling possibilities of puppetry to create a portrait of an immensely talented, complicated artist who took his own life at the age of 35. (Please be advised that this performance contains reference to suicide.)