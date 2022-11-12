Performance: "Āhuti"

"ĀHUTI"

Nrityagram Dance Ensemble and Chitrasena Dance Company

Saturday, November 12, 2022, 7:30 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

Category A $55 | Category B $40 | Category C $25

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

In a fascinating cultural dialogue delivered through movement and music, renowned dance company Nrityagram Dance Ensemble collaborates with Chitrasena Dance Company in a thrilling performance of Odissi classical dance from India and traditional Kandyan dance from Sri Lanka. Āhuti explores the differences and similarities that bring the two companies together in rhythm, lyrical interludes, physical expression, vibrant colors, and live music. The work engages in a conversation between the distinct dance traditions and movement vocabularies of each country, in the second cross-cultural collaboration between these two acclaimed companies.

Built on the forged bond between Odissi and Kandyan dance through a long association with the Chitrasena Dance Company, Āhuti is an evening-length work that pushes the boundaries of this creative dialogue. Renowned for adapting traditional movements to create dynamic yet harmonious interplay, Nrityagram joins Chitrasena dancers and live musicians.