Performance: Acrobuffos

ACROBUFFOS

"Air Play"

Sunday, October 23, 2022, 2 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

$25 general admission

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

In Air Play, circus meets science — umbrellas fly, fabrics soar over the audience, balloons swallow people, and snow swirls, filling the stage. With stunning images, Air Play bounces on the edge of definition: part comedy, part sculpture, part circus, part theatre. Great for all ages, Air Play creates beauty and inspires laughter across cultures. A breathtaking homage to the power of air, the production has been seen on five continents by 150,000 people — from the southernmost opera house in the world in Chile, to London’s Royal Festival Hall, Melbourne's State Theatre, and Shanghai’s Grand Theatre — and continues to tour.

A circus-style adventure of two siblings journeying through a surreal land of air, Air Play transforms ordinary objects into uncommon beauty. The production is borne from two art forms merging: sculpture and visual comedy. For five years, physical comedians Seth Bloom and Christina Gelsone collaborated with kinetic sculptor Daniel Wurtzel, creating a genre-bending show currently touring the world.