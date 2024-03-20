Sō Percussion with Caroline Shaw and Special Guest Shodekeh

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$20-$55, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Multi-genre quartet Sō Percussion joins forces with two preeminent collaborators for an evening of music bridging the worlds of classical and pop. The program includes selections from Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part performed with Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw. Groundbreaking breath artist, beat boxer, and composer Dominic “Shodekeh” Talifero joins Sō for their collaboration, Vodalities: Paradigms of Consciousness for the Human Voice.

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/so-percussion.html

