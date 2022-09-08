The Pentagon: The Army’s $35,000,000 “Dream Building”

During the summer of 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt (FDR) and his advisors planned for and debated the construction of the Pentagon. Where should the building be located? What design should it take? Much of the world was at war, so steel usage had to be kept to a minimum. FDR believed that the Army could use the new building during the wartime crisis and that after the war was over, the structure could house government files. Virginia War Memorial Education Director, Jim Triesler, will discuss the creation of the Pentagon, its storied history and the terrorist attack that occurred on the 60th anniversary of its ground breaking, September 11, 2001.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_434dhxdfRFWR9x0nwiu4hg

Short link: https://bit.ly/3w2alkH