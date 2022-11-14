"Pen, Ink, and Watercolor" Workshop

Instructor: Holly Black

Date: Monday, November 14 from 6-8:30pm

Cost: $35 Del Ray Artisans member / $45 non-member; plus $10 supply fee

Class size: 6-14 participants

(Register by midnight on November 11)

Learn traditional and contemporary pen & ink techniques using a Uniball Vision fine point pen. Explore techniques such as hatching, cross-hatching and stippling with the pen and wet-into-wet techniques in watercolor. Learn about different types of paper. Create your own drawing and painting by using the flower still life, bird images or bring your own image (can be on a smart phone).

We will begin with drawing exploration and end with painting exploration. Take home your fantastic art work which will make a great holiday gift (with suggestions for making it show ready), along with a Uniball Vision fine point pen, watercolor set, and new #8 watercolor brush (all included in the supply fee).

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.