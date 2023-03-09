PechaKucha RVA Design: The Creative Process

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220

The theme for the night will be “Design: The Creative Process.” Presenters within Richmond’s art and design community will have the opportunity to speak on their approach to the creative process from a design perspective. PechaKucha’s format is “20x20,” meaning each presenter will have 20 slides with 20 seconds for each slide. Cheer on the presenters and find out if they are up for the PechaKucha presenting challenge!

Talks & Readings
