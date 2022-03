When ordinary people do extraordinary things, it can change the world. Join Virginia War Memorial Education Director Jim Triesler as he explores the causes of the American Revolution through the words and actions of American patriots 250 years ago.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Short link: https://bit.ly/3KNmZcw

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9EQY-IQtT7S9mceZp7964Q