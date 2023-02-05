PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, VERONNEAU

It wouldn’t be the Passport without the acclaimed and ever-popular VERONNEAU. In recent years the band led by Quebecoise vocalist Lynn Veronneau and guitarist Ken Avis have presented jazz, French-chanson, Bossa Nova, and last year’s Blue Tapestry reflecting on the music of Joni Mitchell and Carol King. Veronneau close out Passport 2023, it will be delicious, heart-warming, beautiful and fun. Get your tickets, they go fast and you don’t want to be disappointed! GA $30, Tables with wine $90-$180, Live Streaming $15. Get tickets at https://www.creativecauldron.org/passport-23.html