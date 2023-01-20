PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC Trio Caliente

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Fiery Spanish flamenco guitar pyrotechnics fuse with hot, Latin dance grooves sung by soulful, sultry vocals. Salsa, reggaeton, gypsy rumba and bossa nova spice up the flavor. If you like Rodrigo y Gabriela, the Gipsy Kings, Pink Martini, Buena Vista Social Club, Celia Cruz, Shakira and Gloria Estefan, this is the show for you! Get tickets at https://www.creativecauldron.org/passport-23.html

Concerts & Live Music
7034369948
