PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Rose Moraes - Jobim and Beyond

to

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Back by popular demand, Brazilian vocalist Rose Moraes takes us on a journey through time and space, showcasing the music of Brazil. Rose’s authentic and high energy vocals match her personality as she performs the classic samba and bossa nova of Brazil in Portuguese and English, with her high octane band. GA $30, Tables with wine $90-$180, Live Streaming $15. Get tickets at https://www.creativecauldron.org/passport-23.html

Info

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046
Concerts & Live Music
7034369948
to
Google Calendar - PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Rose Moraes - Jobim and Beyond - 2023-01-21 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Rose Moraes - Jobim and Beyond - 2023-01-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Rose Moraes - Jobim and Beyond - 2023-01-21 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Rose Moraes - Jobim and Beyond - 2023-01-21 19:30:00 ical
BOV-23 Vote

Events

View more
Newsletter-Nov/Dec

Most Popular