PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, QuinTango

Hear the heartbeat of classical Argentinian tango performed by a quintet of top-notch female chamber musicians and their crackerjack bandoneon player. Tango like you’ve never imagined it: classical chops, jazz harmonies, and intimate arrangements. Over its 20-year history, QuinTango have performed around the world at festivals and venues, including the White House, and Kennedy Center. GA $30, Tables with wine $90-$180, Live Streaming $15. Get tickets at https://www.creativecauldron.org/passport-23.html