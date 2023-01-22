PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, QuinTango

to

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Hear the heartbeat of classical Argentinian tango performed by a quintet of top-notch female chamber musicians and their crackerjack bandoneon player. Tango like you’ve never imagined it: classical chops, jazz harmonies, and intimate arrangements. Over its 20-year history, QuinTango have performed around the world at festivals and venues, including the White House, and Kennedy Center. GA $30, Tables with wine $90-$180, Live Streaming $15. Get tickets at https://www.creativecauldron.org/passport-23.html

Info

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046
Concerts & Live Music
7034369948
to
Google Calendar - PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, QuinTango - 2023-01-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, QuinTango - 2023-01-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, QuinTango - 2023-01-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, QuinTango - 2023-01-22 19:00:00 ical
BOV-23 Vote

Events

View more
Newsletter-Nov/Dec

Most Popular