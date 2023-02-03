PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Munit Mesfin – Sings Roberta Flack

Did you know Roberta Flack comes from Arlington? We’ll be celebrating the music of the Grammy-winning artist with Munit Mesfin and her band. You might have heard the Ethiopian vocalist with the warm voice and big heart performing at Passport with Project Locrea. A long-time fan of Roberta Flack, Munit is bringing her music to life for this premiere performance. GA $30, Tables with wine $90-$180, Live Streaming $15. Get tickets at https://www.creativecauldron.org/passport-23.html