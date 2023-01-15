PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Local Cream South - the Songwriters

to

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Ave, Virginia 22046

The monthly songwriter showcase Local Cream is coming south to the Creative Cauldron for a second year. Founder Anette Wasilik, brings some of the creamiest award-winning songwriters and performers for the Passport show. Kipyn Martin, Jillian Matundan, Heather Aubrey Lloyd (of the band Ily Amy). Get tickets at https://www.creativecauldron.org/passport-23.html

Info

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Ave, Virginia 22046
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Local Cream South - the Songwriters - 2023-01-15 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Local Cream South - the Songwriters - 2023-01-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Local Cream South - the Songwriters - 2023-01-15 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Local Cream South - the Songwriters - 2023-01-15 14:00:00 ical
BOV-23 Vote

Events

View more
Newsletter-Nov/Dec

Most Popular