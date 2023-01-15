PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Local Cream South - the Songwriters

The monthly songwriter showcase Local Cream is coming south to the Creative Cauldron for a second year. Founder Anette Wasilik, brings some of the creamiest award-winning songwriters and performers for the Passport show. Kipyn Martin, Jillian Matundan, Heather Aubrey Lloyd (of the band Ily Amy). Get tickets at https://www.creativecauldron.org/passport-23.html