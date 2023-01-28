PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Hot Club of Baltimore

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Michael Harris’s Hot Club of Baltimore has packed the house at previous Passport shows….now they’re back! Joined by vocalist Alexis Tantau, and a suitably hot band, this is one of the most scorching bands performing in the style of Django Reinhardt, that you’ll ever see. Michael is just back from touring the US with the legendary Django Festival Allstars Band. GA $30, Tables with wine $90-$180, Live Streaming $15. Get tickets at https://www.creativecauldron.org/passport-23.html

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046
