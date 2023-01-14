PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, The Honey Larks

to

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Ave, Virginia 22046

Three of the DC area’s most celebrated blues singers and musicians, Carly Harvey (DC's Queen of the Blues), Jenny Langer (Blues Hall of Fame), and Holly Montgomery (Blue Elan Records), have formed a female super-group…meet The Honey Larks. Roots music with fabulous vocal harmonies and uncensored girl chat between tunes. Get tickets at https://www.creativecauldron.org/passport-23.html

Info

Concerts & Live Music
to
